ArcSystemWorks delays Guilty Gear Strive to June

The move is being made to rework and polish the game in areas like the online lobbies.

Following the conclusion of its Open Beta Test, developer ArcSystemWorks has decided to delay the release of Guilty Gear Strive by around two months.

The game was originally supposed to release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 on April 9, but it will now be pushed back to June 11. ArcSys said the reason for the delay was not strictly because the game wouldn’t be ready to launch in April, but rather player feedback from the Open Beta Test showed devs they can still polish certain aspects of the game. This includes the heavily scrutinized online lobby system and general online infrastructure.

“Since we have received valuable feedback after the recent Open Beta Test, we would like to make the most of this opportunity to provide the best game possible,” ArcSys said. “We need extra time to polish some aspects of the game, such as the online lobbies and the server’s stability.”

With this delay, ArcSys will continue to provide development updates on GGST and the changes being made. An updated release schedule, including when players who pre-ordered the game can get early access will also be revealed as we get closer to the new release date.

There could even be another Open Beta Test announced in the future to test the updated version of the game out ahead of its release.