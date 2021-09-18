ArcSystemWorks announces ArcRevo 2021 schedule with Guilty Gear Strive as the only featured title

ArcSystemWorks is bringing back ArcRevo for a 2021 season, but the circuit’s third year of competition will only feature one title: Guilty Gear Strive.

ArcRevo 2021 will begin later this year, with competitions being split between three different regions—Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and Japan/South Korea.

The only title being featured for this year’s circuit will be Guilty Gear Strive, ArcSys’s newest release. Typically, there would be some combination of Guilty Gear, Granblue, BlazBlue, or other games from the developer, but since this is the circuits’ return from being canceled due to COVID-19 last year, limiting things to the most current, and the popular title makes sense.

ArcRevo 2021 will be held as a hybrid tournament series, with qualifiers being held entirely online across all three regions. Regional Finals could see a return to in-person competition depending on the COVID-19 health and safety protocols of each region. If the status of a region is not safe for in-person play, ArcSys will host the Regional Finals online too.

“The safety of our players, community, and spectators is our top priority, and we are committed to making this an exciting event for everyone,” ArcSys said. “Soon, a new story will be chronicled in the pages of ArcRevo history.”

The circuit kicks off with EMEA qualifiers in October, with the Americas following it up, starting with USA Central from Dec. 11 to 12. EMEA’s finals will be held in Feb, while the Americas Finals are set for March 19.

Details for the Japan and Korea portion of the competition will be shared in the near future, though the region as a whole is labeled under Feb. 2022 in the trailer. You can learn more about registration on ArcSys’s official website.