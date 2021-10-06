While you’re getting in on the action that is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl you may be looking to make the most out of your play by collecting all the rewards that the game has to offer.

Whether you’re on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, you’ll have access to Achievements or Trophies to collect in-game. These stem from simple things like clearing a specific level, all the way to difficult tasks like defeating a higher-rated opponent five times in the online play.

If you’re looking to complete the set then we have you covered with a full list of all the Trophies in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and what you’ll have to do if you want to acquire them.

All Trophies in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Image via Ludosity and Fair Play Labs

There is a total of 25 Trophies that you can earn in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Here is what you can do to collect them all.