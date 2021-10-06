All Trophies in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Collect them all!

While you’re getting in on the action that is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl you may be looking to make the most out of your play by collecting all the rewards that the game has to offer.

Whether you’re on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, you’ll have access to Achievements or Trophies to collect in-game. These stem from simple things like clearing a specific level, all the way to difficult tasks like defeating a higher-rated opponent five times in the online play.

If you’re looking to complete the set then we have you covered with a full list of all the Trophies in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and what you’ll have to do if you want to acquire them.

There is a total of 25 Trophies that you can earn in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Here is what you can do to collect them all.

Trophy NameDescriptionTrophy Level
Leave everything to Me!Collect all the trophiesPlatinum
Rise and ShineClear Arcade with one brawlerBronze
Astonishing!Clear Arcade with five brawlersBronze
COWABUNGA!!Clear Arcade with 10 brawlersSilver
ACTIVATE THE PLOT DEVICE!Clear Arcade with 15 brawlersSilver
Everything is ConectedClear Arcade with all (standard) brawlersGold
Avatar StateComplete an Arcade run without losing a single stockSilver
Ultimate Tool of DestructionComplete an Arcade run on the highest difficultyGold
I Want an Award!Compete in your first local battleBronze
I Only Know How to Give 110%Compete in 10 local battlesBronze
Getting to Know the FamilyPlay at least once with all standard brawlers in a local battleSilver
GO, NINJA, GO!!!Play 50 local battlesGold
A Worthy OpponentDefeat a level nine CPU in a one-vs-one battleBronze
Dog the Mighty!Defeat two level nine CPUs in a team battle where you are alone on your teamSilver
Unleash the DOOM!Defeat three level nine CPUs in a team-battleGold
King of SportzIn Sports, win a game with soccer ball vs. CPUs with a 10 score leadSilver
Better than the Turkey Jerkies!In Sports, win a game with Tommy ball vs. CPUs with a 10 score leadSilver
Smashing!In Sports, win a game with plankton ball vs. CPUs with a 10 score leadSilver
Going Ghost!In Sports, win a game with yarn ball vs. CPUs with a 10 score leadSilver
Move it, Football Head!In Sports, win a game with football vs. CPUs with a 10 score leadSilver
I’m Ready! I’m Ready!Complete an online quickplay matchBronze
Time to Scare the OppositionComplete 10 online quickplay matchesSilver
World Domination is at Hand!Complete 50 online quickplay matchesGold
A Pretty Amazing PersonDefeat an opponent with a higher rating than you five times in online modeGold
Flawless Hair, Check!Defeat an opponent without losing a single stock in an online battleGold