While you’re getting in on the action that is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl you may be looking to make the most out of your play by collecting all the rewards that the game has to offer.
Whether you’re on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, you’ll have access to Achievements or Trophies to collect in-game. These stem from simple things like clearing a specific level, all the way to difficult tasks like defeating a higher-rated opponent five times in the online play.
If you’re looking to complete the set then we have you covered with a full list of all the Trophies in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and what you’ll have to do if you want to acquire them.
All Trophies in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
There is a total of 25 Trophies that you can earn in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Here is what you can do to collect them all.
|Trophy Name
|Description
|Trophy Level
|Leave everything to Me!
|Collect all the trophies
|Platinum
|Rise and Shine
|Clear Arcade with one brawler
|Bronze
|Astonishing!
|Clear Arcade with five brawlers
|Bronze
|COWABUNGA!!
|Clear Arcade with 10 brawlers
|Silver
|ACTIVATE THE PLOT DEVICE!
|Clear Arcade with 15 brawlers
|Silver
|Everything is Conected
|Clear Arcade with all (standard) brawlers
|Gold
|Avatar State
|Complete an Arcade run without losing a single stock
|Silver
|Ultimate Tool of Destruction
|Complete an Arcade run on the highest difficulty
|Gold
|I Want an Award!
|Compete in your first local battle
|Bronze
|I Only Know How to Give 110%
|Compete in 10 local battles
|Bronze
|Getting to Know the Family
|Play at least once with all standard brawlers in a local battle
|Silver
|GO, NINJA, GO!!!
|Play 50 local battles
|Gold
|A Worthy Opponent
|Defeat a level nine CPU in a one-vs-one battle
|Bronze
|Dog the Mighty!
|Defeat two level nine CPUs in a team battle where you are alone on your team
|Silver
|Unleash the DOOM!
|Defeat three level nine CPUs in a team-battle
|Gold
|King of Sportz
|In Sports, win a game with soccer ball vs. CPUs with a 10 score lead
|Silver
|Better than the Turkey Jerkies!
|In Sports, win a game with Tommy ball vs. CPUs with a 10 score lead
|Silver
|Smashing!
|In Sports, win a game with plankton ball vs. CPUs with a 10 score lead
|Silver
|Going Ghost!
|In Sports, win a game with yarn ball vs. CPUs with a 10 score lead
|Silver
|Move it, Football Head!
|In Sports, win a game with football vs. CPUs with a 10 score lead
|Silver
|I’m Ready! I’m Ready!
|Complete an online quickplay match
|Bronze
|Time to Scare the Opposition
|Complete 10 online quickplay matches
|Silver
|World Domination is at Hand!
|Complete 50 online quickplay matches
|Gold
|A Pretty Amazing Person
|Defeat an opponent with a higher rating than you five times in online mode
|Gold
|Flawless Hair, Check!
|Defeat an opponent without losing a single stock in an online battle
|Gold