All top 8 results from Big House 10: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Melee, and Splatoon 3

The Big House is one of the year’s most anticipated Super Smash Bros. tournaments. The longtime supermajor began in 2011 as a tournament for Melee and has since expanded to include more Super Smash Bros. games and tournaments for other games.
This year, the major lineup includes tournaments for Ultimate, Melee, and Splatoon 3. Featuring a time period in both Ultimate and Melee where the old guard of talent is being pushed to its limit by a new generation of players, and the burgeoning Splatoon 3 competitive scene following the game’s release in September, Big House 10 promises to bring intense competition and classic moments.
With so many tournaments to keep track of over the weekend, here’s a guide to all major tournaments and their top eights. Results will continue to be updated this weekend as tournaments progress.
The Big House 10: All top 8 results
Splatoon 3 top 8
|Team
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth/Sixth
|Fifth/Sixth
|Seventh/Eighth
|Water-Breather Quartet
|Seventh/Eight
|Scraggy Squad
Super Smash Bros. Melee top 8
|Player
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth/Sixth
|Fifth/Sixth
|Seventh/Eighth
|Seventh/Eighth
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate top 8
|Player
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth/Sixth
|Fifth/Sixth
|Seventh/Eighth
|Seventh/Eighth