Yoshi-P interviews give sneak peek into what Final Fantasy XIV fans can expect for Live Letter 75 ahead of Patch 6.3

A slew of interviews from Japanese websites hit the internet this morning, and fans are now starting to parse through the information in them to gain some insight as to what Final Fantasy XIV game director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida will say ahead of the Live Letter from the Producers, which is scheduled for tomorrow.

In several interviews with Japanese outlets, Yoshi-P gave some additional snippets of information ahead of the Live Letter scheduled for Dec. 23. Some big topics were discussed, such as Paladin rotation changes, the next Alliance Raid tier, and the new Deep Dungeon, and some smaller things, like fashion accessory changes, were also talked about.

The change that most fans are discussing, even though there aren’t a lot of details out yet, is the big change to Paladin. According to multiple interviews, Paladin is getting a big overhaul. It isn’t a matter of tweaking the rotation, though. The rotation is getting a complete change and will be easier to play.

The next Alliance Raid was also discussed, with Yoshi-P telling fans that Nophica will likely charm them if they’re already enamored with her and that the newest areas will be just as difficult, or easier than the last tier. The Gods are still very interested in a festival of battle and players will continue their journey as their attacks get more and more aggressive.

The new Ultimate and Extreme trials were mentioned as well. The new Ultimate, which comes two weeks after 6.3, will have the theme announced during the Live Letter, but Yoshi-P said it will likely be what fans are expecting and what the game experience will be.

Image via Square Enix

One of the neatest things that Yoshi-P discussed that players might have missed is that the team has made it an option for umbrellas to be automatically pulled out when it starts raining. There also might be the option to pull it out when it’s snowing, but the devs are still discussing that option.

A lot more will be revealed in the Live Letter from the Producer 75, which will detail the new things coming for all of the above, plus the next step for the Manderville Weapons, new things coming to the Island Sanctuaries, the new Deep Dungeon, and more.

Players looking to read all of the discussions can check out Famitsu, Dengeki Online, Game Watch, and 4Gamer for the full interviews.