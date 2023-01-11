Where to find Raw Zoisite in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV fans are in for a treat since Patch 6.3 has recently introduced a lot of new features to discover in various parts of the game.

While PvP enthusiasts can now discover a new Crystalline Conflict map, lore enjoyers can complete new sidequests and Main Scenario quests.

Some others are not only interesting for fighting but also for crafting and gathering items in the game. Those can enjoy new items and resources introduced with Patch 6.3.

It introduced new resources that can be used to craft ilvl 620 gear for the best crafters of Eorzea. But to do so, they’ll need Raw Zoisite.

Related: How to get Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV

Here’s how to get Raw Zoisite in FFXIV.

Where to find Raw Zoisite in FFXIV

Raw Zoisite can be found in Garlemald, one of the areas introduced with the latest Endwalker expansion. It’s a level 90 mining node using the offhand item, which means players need to have a high amount of Perception (3,625) to quarry it.

Screengrab via Square Enix

In addition, Raw Zoisite only appears in time-limited nodes. Players will have to wait until 6am, Eorzea time, and will have until 8am to quarry this resource in Garlemald. The node will automatically appear on the minimap when it’s available, so simply head there when you get the notification.

Players who haven’t read the corresponding folklore won’t be able to find it either. More on that is explained below.

Alternatively, Raw Zoisite can be traded, which means it can be bought on the Market Board. Since it’s used to craft the latest-introduced items in the game, though, it’s subject to high demand and will remain expensive for the moment. Then, its price will likely decrease over time.

How to read Ilsabard/Northern Empty folklore

To unlock the resources from Ilsabard/Northern Empty folklore, you must use a book named “Tome of Ichthyological Folklore – Ilsabard and the Northern Empty.”

It can be purchased by speaking to the Splendors Vendor, who is located in Radz-at-Han (X: 11.3, Y: 9). It can only be bought by using copies of Regional Folklore Trader’s Token C, which are bought using Gatherer’s Scrips.

Screengrab via Square Enix



Scrips are obtained by trading Collectable items to Collectable Appraisers, located in each main city of the game. In Radz-at-Han, you can speak to one at X: 11.7, Y: 9.8.

You can see which items can give you scrips by speaking to him and seeing what he does want to trade, as well as their Collectability rate and the corresponding number of Scrips.