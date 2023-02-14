Theatrhythm Final Bar Line released some Valentine’s Day cards, and some of them are hysterical

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is gearing up for release, and players who have their hands on the demo are already loving it. So to celebrate their love for the game and all things Final Fantasy, Square Enix has released a smattering of Valentine’s Day cards to send to loved ones, but some of them might not be the typical love note they’re expecting.

The game focuses on mostly Final Fantasy franchise games, featuring the music from each one, and some other Square Enix titles such as NieR: Automata. The Valentine’s Day cards are from a plethora of Final Fantasy games, but most of them will get a chuckle if you’ve played them.

One of the most hysterical ones is from Final Fantasy VIII where Squall and Rinoa are side-by-side with the text underneath reading “…Whatever”. Those who have played the game will get a laugh out of it since a lot of the time, that was the response players would get from the protagonist.

Another that got fans giggling was from one of the funniest moments in Final Fantasy XIV. Y’shtola, one of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn is featured in one that says “I am… not interested, little sun,” which is a reference to when one of the characters in the game showed their admiration for her and was immediately slapped down by the cat girl in the most embarrassing fashion.

Final Fantasy XIV got both of the knee-slapping cards since the other one is just Thancred standing there with the title “This is Thancred,” which became an incredibly popular meme throughout the Final Fantasy XIV community when it came up in Endwalker.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Valentine’s Day cards can be downloaded from the website and shared among your friends. There are several other options that players can choose from, especially if your loved one already knows who Thancred is.