Saami pressure Square Enix to remove ‘far northern’ skins from FFXIV

"Square Enix, is highly aware of intellectual property laws and has no excuse for this blatant violation of Sámi cultural property."

The Saami Council, a non-governmental organization that promotes the rights and interests of the Saami people, is demanding that Square Enix remove its Far Northern skins from Final Fantasy XIV’s online shop.

In a blog post, The President of the Saami Council said Square Enix infringed on the indigenous community’s cultural property by creating the skins, which feature colors and motifs from the community.

The President explained the Sami Council already spoke with leading entertainment companies such as Walt Disney Animation Studios to respect their cultural property. They discussed with the company when it created the animated movie Frozen 2.

FFXIV‘s skins are described as “Fashions from the far north.” In the statement, the Saami council argued that their clothing traditions are “not merely aesthetic,” and are a major element of Saami identity with “meaning, content, and context.”

The Saami indigenous community comes from the ancient area of Lapland, which is now located in the Northern areas of Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Russia.

“The Saami Council is disappointed that Square Enix did not even lightly consider the rights of the Sámi people in relation to this product,” it added in the statement.

The company has yet to share an official response to the Saami Council’s demand. The skin is still available on the game’s online shop, Mog Station, for $18.