Players can now put in for London’s Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest tickets—but there’s a catch

Following the same procedure that players need to adhere to for the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest in Las Vegas in July, Warriors of Light who plan on attending London’s Fan Fest can now put in for their tickets—but they aren’t guaranteed.

This morning, players were alerted via the Lodestone that ticket details are now available, and it’s following the same format as the Las Vegas Fan Fest. The two-day in-person event takes place in October, which gives fans plenty of time to figure out tickets and hotels. But that might be tricky since it’s not guaranteed that they’ll have a ticket.

The reason it’s not guaranteed is because Square Enix is using a lottery system for tickets. Those interested in attending the event must have an active subscription to Final Fantasy XIV registered in Europe to put in for the lottery. The entry period began this morning and lasts until March 9. On March 15, players who have been selected for the lottery will receive an email to the address associated with their account to allow them to buy up to two tickets for the event.

After everyone from the lottery has had the opportunity to purchase their tickets, a general sale will open up on March 29. These tickets don’t have any requirements attached to them and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Those purchasing during the general sales period will also be limited to two tickets.

The cost to attend the convention, which takes place from Oct. 21 to 22, is set at £159.99 GBP per ticket. Players who plan on attending will head to ExCeL London in the U.K. to partake in all of the Final Fantasy XIV-related festivities. Those looking to have a shot at a ticket during the lottery period can find more information on the Lodestone, and those outside of Europe will need to wait until March 29 to see if they can score a ticket to the event during the general sale.