The 6.3 update brought a large batch of new content to discover in Final Fantasy XIV earlier today, including new story quests, fights to clear, and items to collect.

Those items include mounts, minions, and accessories. The Felicitous Furball Umbrella is one of them. It’s a cute umbrella with a double color. The upside is light pink and features a bright red under it.

Its highlight, though, is the Furball and little furry ears on the top of the umbrella. Here’s how to unlock it.

How to unlock the Felicitous Furball Umbrella in Final Fantasy XIV

The Felicitous Furball Umbrella accessory is linked to the Island Sanctuary activity in FFXIV, as its main highlight suggests. Here’s how to unlock it.

In your main Island Sanctuary hub, you can speak to an NPC to buy items by trading Seaferer’s Cowries. It will cost you 6,000 of them, similar to other articles. They’re available in the “Others” tab.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Unfortunately, there is no other way to get the accessory, as it cannot be sold on the Market Board. You can gain Seafarer’s Cowries while completing all kinds of activities in your Island Sanctuary.

The workshop is your main way to earn many Seafarer’s Cowries easily. Here’s a guide on how to maximize your profits using that feature, which can seem challenging at a first glance.