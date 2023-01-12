Final Fantasy XIV is an MMO primarily focused on exploration, story, and combat. But over the years, a lot of other features have allowed players to have fun in many different ways.

The Island Sanctuary is one of those recently-added features. It’s an area dedicated to players where they can build facilities, grow crops, and catch animals to put them in pastures.

More elements were added to those sandbox areas with Patch 6.3, including more special animals to catch. These animals only appear at specific times and under certain weather conditions, however, which makes them rare and challenging to catch.

The Tiger of Paradise is one of those new animals to join Island Sanctuaries with Patch 6.3. Here’s how to catch it.

How to get the Tiger of Paradise in FFXIV’s 6.3 Island Sanctuary

The Tiger of Paradise appears at X: 15, Y: 14 only when the weather is set to “Fair Skies.” Fortunately, it’s one of the most common weather situations.

Once those requirements are met, you’ll have to wait until 6pm, Eorzea Time to see the Tiger appear. He’ll then disappear at 9pm, so you’ll have three hours to catch it.

As a special animal, there will only be one. If you miss it when attempting to catch it, it’ll escape and you’ll have to wait for the next day, Eorzea Time, to make another attempt.

To catch the Tiger of Paradise, you’ll need to use a Makeshift Restraint, which corresponds to the Average size of animals. As a reminder, it requires Island Hemps and Copper Ores to be crafted.

You’d better come prepared because you might have to use a lot of them before catching the animal, and it might disappear while you’re out looking for more materials to craft Restraints.