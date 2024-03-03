How to get lots of money fast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Everyone wants to get rich quick, even in the beautiful and expansive world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Luckily, you can work smart, not hard, at least in the game, to get lots Gil in the game.

How to grind Gil (Money) in FF7 Rebirth

Sell items and transmute materials that you don’t need

Gems are one of the main items you should look out for when it comes to farming Gil in FF7 Rebirth. If you’re not using Gems for Transmutation, you can sell them off for up to 150 Gil each.

Selling deprecated equipment—old, weak gear—will also net you a good chunk of change over the course of your run. As you advance in the game, you will replace Metal Bracers with Beastman Armbands, basic Potion swith Hi-Potions, and so on. Once you regularly obtain access to these higher-tier items, you can just sell the lower-tier ones. Same goes for duplicate Materia.

Also, rather than hoarding excess crafting materials, you can simply acquire additional recipes and craft to your heart’s content. While this won’t increase your Craftsmanship XP, it will yield ample Gil when you sell the surplus items.

Take on Expedition Intel

You can also complete Expedition Intels, which may grant you various crafting materials, including rare ones like Rubies and Emeralds. If you don’t intend to use them for transmutation, selling these materials can be a lucrative option to accumulate more Gil. Expedition Intels become available as early as Chapter Two, right after scanning your first tower in the Chocobo Ranch.

Steal Celeris Levrikons

You can also steal vials of Celeris from Levrikons, which can be sold for as much as 500 Gil each. Just equip the Steal Materia on one of your active characters and use its command when available.

Levrikons can be encountered as early as Chapter Two, particularly around the marshes of the Grassland Area region. From that point on in the story, you can buy the Steal Materia from Vending Machines for 500 Gil.

Find the caches

While exploring the six open regions in the game, you’ll come across caches with information about the number of hidden treasure chests nearby. Although they don’t contribute to your World Intel completion rate, they are still valuable: Many different types of treasures, often containing substantial amounts of Gil, can be discovered in these caches.

Sniff out the Gil

You can also explore areas where groups of bunnies gather to discover hidden treasures. Utilize your Chocobo mount and sniff the air to reveal a trail toward concealed items underground. This can yield a range of discoveries, from valuable crafting materials to PLAY ARTS figurines and occasionally substantial amounts of Gil.

Equip the Gil Up Materia and seek out battles and side quests

The most basic source of acquiring Gil in the game involves defeating monsters. Each defeated monster rewards the party with XP and currency, and the amount of Gil obtained is determined by the level of the monster.

Equipping the Gil Up Materia can double the amount of Gil obtained in battles, providing an effective way to enhance your monetary rewards. Odd Jobs, Combat Assignments and side quests can also lead you to further, more difficult combat scenarios for more money. For example, early side quests available right after you leave Kalm within the first couple hours of the game can net you upwards of 3,000 Gil each.

Play the game on Easy mode

While the Gil obtained through battles remains constant across difficulty settings, Easy mode can nevertheless speed up your progression.

To adjust the difficulty, navigate to the System menu and select Gameplay. The Difficulty Settings option is located at the top of the list, which is also where you will find the unlockable Hard mode.