How to beat Odin in FF7 Rebirth

If you’ve made it to Odin, congratulations! Welcome to one of the toughest summon fights in the game, even on the easiest difficulty level. But if you know what to do, you’ll emerge victorious against this mighty foe. Here’s how to beat Odin in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

Before you fight Odin in FF7 Rebirth

As long as you keep Odin entertained, you can win the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead of bringing your best Materia, I suggest bringing the party members you’re best at playing. Unlike most bosses, fighting Odin is all about playing well. Instead of exploiting weaknesses, you’ll be dodging and blocking attacks. Because of this, you should bring the characters you’re most comfortable with.

I brought Cloud, Barret (for his ranged attacks), and Red XIII (because of his Sentinel Stance). Materia isn’t very important for this fight, but I strongly suggest you equip each party member with a Healing and a Revive Materia so you can quickly heal up if you take a hit or two. I also recommend you equip Precision Defense Focus Materia to make blocking easier.

This may seem vague, but you’ll see exactly what I mean when I explain how to fight Odin.

FF7 Rebirth: How to beat Odin

To beat Odin in FF7 Rebirth, you mustn’t let him get bored. Yes, I’m not kidding. You have to make the fight interesting for Odin, or you will lose.

If you see this, that means you’ve lost. Try again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Odin has an ability that instantly kills your entire party if you let him land enough hits on you. You’re supposed to dodge, block, and, most importantly, fight back in order to keep his interest up. That’s one of the main reasons why this fight is so tough. Normally, you can take as many hits as you want and heal up, but not with Odin.

Phase one—dodging, blocking, and attacking

When the battle starts, Assess Odin and get ready to block and dodge. If you’re good at blocking, that’s definitely the way to go, but dodging works just fine too. Whenever Odin attacks, make sure to react. Don’t simply take hits, or you will lose the fight. It’s very different to most other fights, but once you adapt to this mindset, it becomes much easier.

If you aren’t good at blocking or dodging, Red XIII is your best bet. If you use his Sentinel Stance when Odin starts preparing an attack, you can take a hit head-on, receive no damage, and even fill Red XIII’s Vengeance bar while you’re at it. It’s almost like Red XIII was made for this fight alone.

While you are dodging and blocking Odin’s attacks, attack him with your abilities or spells whenever you get a chance. As long as the ability or spell uses an ATB bar, it will count. The idea here is to get more ability hits on Odin than he gets on your party.

If you see this, that means Odin is getting bored. Be careful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If Odin lands more hits on your party than you land on him, he will use Gjallarhorn’s Warning. It’s his way of saying he’s getting bored with you taking so many hits. If you continue to take hits even after he uses Gjallarhorn’s Warning, Odin will use Zantetsuken, and the fight will be over because he got bored.

Otherwise, Odin will feel threatened (and intrigued), so he will use Sleipnir’s Furor to buff himself. This will also put him in a Pressured state, which is your chance to Stagger him. Rinse and repeat to win the fight. I should also mention that every time Odin uses the Sleipnir’s Furor, the number of hits you took from him will reset, so you can rest easy for a while. Still, even if you manage to stagger Odin once or more, he can still get bored if you take too many hits, so don’t let your guard down.

Make sure you are on the safe side when Odin erects a barrier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phase two—Splitting the arena in two and restraining party members

Once you get Odin down to 50 percent health, he will use Spatial Distortion to split the arena in two. One side is safe, and the other deals damage over time while you remain there. Try to have all your party members around the middle of the arena so you can escape to the safe side. Even if one of them stays on the damaging side, don’t despair because you can still get through this section, as it doesn’t last long. Just don’t forget to dodge and block Odin’s attacks, because his attacks get tricker to avoid with only half the arena at your disposal.

When Odin gets to about 25 percent health, he will restrain one of your party members for a bit. Ignore this and focus on dodging, blocking, and attacking him with the other two party members as if nothing out of the ordinary is happening.

Whew! That was a tough one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other than that, just keep fighting Odin with everything you’ve got, and eventually, you’ll win. It will probably take you a few attempts to learn his attack pattern, but once you do, you’ll have this fight in the bag.