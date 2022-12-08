Final Fantasy XVI leak reveals release date, special edition contents

A new set of details regarding Final Fantasy XVI has just leaked.

Bonuses for both the Standard and Deluxe Editions of the upcoming Square Enix production have been revealed by Insider-Gaming today. The game has also been announced to release on June 22, 2023. The leak likely coincides with The Game Awards later today, where the news was likely to be dropped.

Those who want an extra item or two by buying the regular edition need to pre-order the game since there are said to be no add-ons for the Standard Edition once the game releases.

Two accessories and one weapon will be available for players who pre-ordered the Standard Edition: Weapon “Braveheart,” and “Ketsy’s Lucky Charm” alongside “Scholar’s Glasses.” According to the leak, the accessories will increase the amount of gill and experience players will obtain, so they aren’t just cosmetic items.

A few more add-ons will be added to the Deluxe Edition buyers. A Digital Mini Artbook and Soundtrack will be gifted to the players who obtain the Deluxe Edition.

Here are the details about the Final Fantasy XVI Editions.

Final Fantasy XVI Standard Edition

Weapon “Braveheart”

Accessory “Ketsy’s Lucky Charm”

Accessory “Scholar’s Glasses”

Final Fantasy XVI Deluxe Edition

Everything in the standard edition

Digital Mini Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Official details about the game should be expected today with The Game Awards 2022. The show is set to begin at 6:30 pm CT.