Final Fantasy XVI director says PC port isn’t coming before PlayStation exclusivity ends

Final Fantasy XVI is coming out later this year in June, and Final Fantasy fans around the world are ready to get their hands on the game, but not all players will be able to dive into the world of Valisthea right away.

Director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida clarified that the PC port of the game wasn’t going to be ready by the time the PlayStation 5 exclusivity period ends. In fact, there is no current timeline for the port, other than “eventually.”

In a PlayStation blog post that was translated from Japanese, Yoshi-P said that a lot of time and money was spent on optimizing the game for the PS5, so working on a PC port before then would be difficult to optimize in just half a year.

“I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won’t be able to optimize it in half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I’m not at the stage where I can say when,” the blog post stated.

The player reaction has been mostly split. A lot of people on social media are saying that they will wait for the port anyway to play it on PC, with many unwilling or unable to buy a PS5 for one exclusive game.

Final Fantasy XVI releases on June 22 and will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for at least six months, but that could turn out to be longer if the developers don’t have a port ready for another device. There has been no mention of an Xbox release date, or any release planned for any other console or PC.