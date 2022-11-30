Final Fantasy XVI could be coming sooner than you think, new rating suggests

Square Enix’s upcoming Final Fantasy XVI could be coming out soon after it was given a rating in Brazil on Nov. 29.

As per the Sistema de Classificação Indicativa Brasileiro, the game received a rating of “not recommended for children under 16.” This is because of the “sexual content, sensitive issues, and violence.” Though nothing has been confirmed about its launch, the fact that it has been rated already may indicate that game could be released soon.

Naoki Yoshida, Final Fantasy XVI producer, spoke with Famitsu earlier this month. He mentioned the game’s release date will be revealed later this year, though it is already near the final stages of development. “With regards to development, the team has turned the corner and entered the home stretch, and is currently concentrating its efforts on debugging, tweaking, polishing, and optimisation,” Yoshida said.

The latest trailer for the game was released in June during Sony’s State of Play showcase. Yoshida also gave some insights about the highlights of the trailer, especially its story.

“The latest trailer gives players a clearer picture of what actual gameplay will entail,” Yoshida said in a press release. “Namely, high-octane battles featuring our protagonist Clive Rosfield wielding a full arsenal of attacks unique to the game’s many Eikons (summons). Not to mention epic clashes between the Eikons themselves that put you right in the action.”