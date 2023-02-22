Final Fantasy XIV’s Little Ladies’ Day event brings a new, highly desirable reward

The ladies of Eorzea are worthy of celebration, and all of the Final Fantasy XIV Warriors of Light in the realm will be rewarded in the new Little Ladies’ Day event which correlates with Women’s History Month, which takes place during the entire month of March.

The Little Ladies’ Day event begins March 1, kicking off Women’s History Month with a story about a young maiden in need of help from a charitable adventurer. Each Warrior of Light will have until March 15 to complete the event, which brings some pretty desirable rewards with it.

A new emote is coming with the event called Little Ladies’ Dance, and although there is no video of the dance yet, it looks Far Eastern inspired since the image shows some themed decor in the background, and a photo of a young woman holding a fan doing the dance.

Image via Square Enix

There are also two other rewards players will get, which is a wall hanging called Lovely Little Ladies’ Day Advertisement. The image is a housing item that features a young girl writing a letter with a heart-topped Moggle next to her. There is also a new Orchestrion Roll for a song called Decisions.

All three of the items will be rewarded during the course of the event, which is found in Ul’dah at X: 10.5 Y: 8.6. Players should look for the Royal Seneschal to begin the quest. They’ll need to have a job leveled to at least 15 in order to begin the quest.

The quest chain shouldn’t take that long to complete. Most players will be able to complete it in an hour or less if they do the quest without stopping, but those who need to put it down will be able to pick up where they left off as long as they complete it by March 15.