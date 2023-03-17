Final Fantasy XIV’s Eorzean Symphony is finally coming west

Final Fantasy XIV’s Eorzean Symphony is an event that most fans want to get to at some point in their lives. Unfortunately, it doesn’t hit the Western side of the world very often. But for two nights, the orchestra will play for fans in the U.S. and in London.

The Eorzean Symphony will take place after both the Las Vegas and London Fan Fests. A full orchestra will play a selection of music from Final Fantasy XIV. Two vocalists who have recorded for the game, James Charles Miller and Amanda Achen, will both be in attendance, as well as FFXIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida and FFXIV sound director and composer Masayoshi Soken.

In Las Vegas, there will be two performances on Sunday, July 30, a matinee and an evening performance. There is only one performance in London on Monday, Oct. 23. The full, tentative set list has been made available on the Symphony’s special website. A full list of songs that will be played can be found below.

Part one – A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood

“Torn from the Heavens”

“A New Hope”

“Serenity”

“Ultima”

“Dragonsong”

“Heavensward”

“Heroes”

“Triumph”

“Songs of Salt and Suffering”

“From the Heavens”

Part two – Shadowbringers and Endwalker

“Shadowbringers”

“To the Edge”

“Invincible”

“Tomorrow and Tomorrow”

“Your Answer”

“Close in the Distance”

“Flow”

“Endwalker”

Tickets for the Las Vegas shows go on sale on March 19 at 2pm CT on the AXS website, and tickets for the London show go on sale on March 31 at 1pm CT/6pm GMT on the eventim website. There are no details as to what the tickets will cost or how many tickets are going to be sold. Considering the high demand for Fan Fest itself, those wanting to go are rightfully worried that they won’t secure a ticket before they sell out.

More information on the Eorzean Symphony can be found on the special website, and more details about the show will be released as the date draws nearer.