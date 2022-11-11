Final Fantasy XIV’s beloved Island Sanctuaries are getting more content in Patch 6.3

Those who have squeezed all of the content they can out of Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuaries are in for a treat since the developers told fans that they’ll be getting more content in the next big patch.

Patch 6.3 will bring with it more content for Island Sanctuaries, including new plots and structures, new rewards, new animals, and more. FFXIV director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida told fans that Island Sanctuaries will continue to be improved upon after their initial release, and he’s held that promise with the Patch 6.3 update.

One of the more interesting things Yoshi-P said during Live Letter 74 is that the devs are trying to add the ability to place “garden furniture” in Patch 6.4. Although this was just a quick mention of the feature, fans are latching onto it.

A big complaint about Island Sanctuaries came about before they were released when Yoshi-P told players that they were not meant to replace player housing, and as a result, no outside decorations could be placed on the island.

Although that feature won’t be coming in Patch 6.3, fans are still excited about some new animals that are coming to the island, including a tiger-like creature, an eagle-like creature, and a little Morbol. Players are also hoping for an increase in the stable area so they can house more animals, but nothing was discussed about that yet.

There will likely be more information about exactly what is coming to Island Sanctuaries during part two of the Live Letter, which is likely going to take place in late December or very early January since it’s been revealed that the patch will drop in early January.