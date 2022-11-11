Final Fantasy XIV just shadow-dropped a lo-fi album that no one asked for but every fan needs

No one asked for it, but every FFXIV fan needs it.

Masayoshi Soken along with eight remixers, the music composer for Final Fantasy XIV has graced fans with a surprise album that no one asked for, but everyone is eating up on social media. The album is 20 songs of remixed lo-fi beats that FFXIV players will recognize.

The album was remixed by eight talented artists and will be accompanied by a video series via YouTube premiere where the songs will be featured as “DJMIX” versions. These versions will be accompanied by animated videos done by animator and illustrator Oswaldo KATO.

All 20 songs are chill, lo-fi versions of the original that developers hope players will use when crafting and gathering for the ultimate relaxation.

The tracks can only be downloaded from two places at the moment, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Players with subscriptions to these services can listen for free through the platform’s music player, or it can be downloaded for a fee. Fans will get all 20 songs on the album, which costs $23.99 on Apple Music and $25 on Amazon.

Eight artists helped remix the songs. MURO, DJ UPPERCUT, VaVa, doooo, grooveman Spot, JJJ, starRO, and DJ Mitsu the Beats all contributed to the album.

Here are all 20 songs listed on the album, many of which players will recognize from the name alone. Even the infamous Lahee, a.k.a “Civilizations” got a spot on the album.

1. Serenity

2. Painted Foothills

3. The Labyrinth

4. Crimson Sunrise

5. Old Wounds

6. Night in the Brume

7. Finality

8. Shadows Withal

9. Equilibrium

10. Tomorrow and Tomorrow

11. ‘Neath Dark Waters

12. Close in the Distance

13. Heroes

14. Ink Long Dry

15. Civilizations

16. The Dark Which Illuminates the World

17. Stars Long Dead

18. Afterglow

19. Flow

20. Oblivion

The album released this morning and is available for purchase through just the two retailers for now, but players are hoping that it comes to Spotify and other platforms in the near future.