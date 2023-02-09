Final Fantasy XIV gets a new, fun mount and online store sale ahead of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and although Final Fantasy XIV already implemented its Valentione’s Day event for 2023, the festivities aren’t stopping there. Now, players can get their hands on a new account-wide mount and buy Valentine’s Day-themed goodies at a discount from the Online Store.

The new mount, Ceruleum Balloons, will have players feeling like they’re on cloud nine when they float away holding a bunch of Final Fantasy-themed balloons, which is an account-wide mount that players can buy in the store for $24. Although it’s only a single-player mount, the fact that it’s account-wide makes it desirable for many players who like it.

The mount has players floating just above the air when they’re on the ground and has cute little particle effects with moogles and chocobos when they’re airborne. Players can see a preview of the colorful mount and the particle effects in the preview video for it.

Along with the new mount, players can also get the Postmoogle Barding for their chocobos and an Authentic Valentione Mobile for their houses in the store for $7 and $5, respectively.

There is even a sale going on for some Valentine’s Day items from events past, including the Lovely Moogle Hat, the Valentione’s Attire set, the Dote emote, and the Broken Heart mount. There are some cute Valentione’s Day-themed minions, housing items, and outfits that players can grab up at a discounted rate on the store right now, and there are a few non-themed things in there too such as the Gigas Greatsword for $2.10 and the Tonberry Knife for the same price.

Players can also get the new Valentione’s Day event glamours by completing the quest “It’s Probably Pirates,” which is part of the limited-time event that runs from Feb. 2 to 15.