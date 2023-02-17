FFXIV players baffled by peculiar Fan Festival 2023 Las Vegas submission ticket policy

Final Fantasy XIV 2023 Fan Festival will take place in Las Vegas this year, and Square Enix revealed the price, submission requirements, and ticket policy in a blog post today.

Fans were baffled when reading the new information, though. To get a ticket, fans must own an account on the North American server. They’ll also have to submit a “random drawing” to enter the ticket lottery.

This step was added to “avoid the rush and long queues we expect during online ticket sales,” according to Square Enix. In addition, tickets will be sold for $199.99. The festival will include two exclusive concert performances and a bag of “physical goody bag featuring event-themed items.”

Fans reacted to the blog post, wondering why the developer made the strange decision of requiring “random drawings” to enter the lottery. This, however, might be to prevent bots from entering the lottery and filling up the ticket queue.

Others complained about the Northern American account requirement for getting tickets. “I knew it was gonna be NA service accounts only, because it always is, but it’s really disappointing,” the top-voted comment in the post’s Reddit thread said. “I live in OCE, I technically have an EU account. I play on NA. I have already brought plane tickets to go to Vegas and see my homies.”

The ticket price also increased by $50 compared to the last Fan Festival in North America, and the developer pinned the increase on a bigger venue. “Our focus has been on accommodating a much larger audience this time,” Square Enix said, also justifying the change in the ticket submission process.

Fans will be able to enter the lottery for Fan Festival tickets later today and will have until Feb. 26 at 2am CT.

The 2023 Las Vegas Fan Festival will take place on July 28 and 29. The official website for the event can be found here.