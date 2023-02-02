FFXIV Cribs: New broadcast series will see Foxclon explore players’ Final Fantasy homes

Final Fantasy XIV player housing has been a little easier to come by with the addition of new wards and now one of the most beloved developers of the game is taking an MTV Cribs approach to showing them off in a new broadcast series called Mister Foxclon’s Neighborhood.

The show is described as an intermittent broadcast series that will be hosted by fan-favorite developer Toshio “Foxclon” Murouchi. He will be touring houses made by players around Eorzea on stream to see what they’ve come up with in their houses. The first broadcast will air on March 2 at 5am CT on Final Fantasy XIV‘s Twitch and YouTube channels. It is unclear when the next broadcast will be after the initial one.

Players who want their houses toured are able to submit an application for Foxclon to come and see what they’ve created. They’ll have until Feb. 10 to submit their entry, and the theme for the first broadcast is open-ended, meaning anyone with any themed house can apply this time around. This seems to imply that there will be themes for future episodes of the show.

Those who are eager for Foxclon to come see their creations need to post a tweet on Twitter with some information, including the #FFXIVHousing hashtag, the theme, the estate’s name, owner, and location, two screenshots showcasing the theme, and an optional comment regarding the estate.

Players who are selected will get a direct message from the official Final Fantasy XIV English Twitter account if they’ve been selected, so those who apply should make sure that they have their security settings for DMs set to “Allow message requests from everyone” selected.