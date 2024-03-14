FF7 Rebirth: Victim of Circumstance walkthrough

Cosmo Canyon’s Victim of Circumstance side quest in FF7 Rebirth takes you on a bug hunt, and if you’re struggling to understand the mechanics of the missions, let’s fix that for you.

I’m still reeling at how good a job Square Enix did of bringing Cosmo Canyon to life. The region already had a rich history and tremendous soundtrack, but finally getting to exploring the canyon itself is boss. It’s made even sweeter by the countless activities, Chocobo Stops, and side quests—with Victim of Circumstance a particular highlight.

As with a few side missions in FF7 Rebirth, though, Victim of Circumstance requires you to do some investigative work and let’s you off the leash—meaning it’s a trickier-than-usual quest to complete.

Where to find Victim of Circumstance quest in FF7 Rebirth

The Victim of Circumstance quest becomes available on the Cosmo Canyon noticeboard once you have completed the first three side quests in Cosmo Canyon.

When you’ve done the first three missions, Victim of Circumstance will be unlocked on the board as the final quest of the region. Accept it, and you can begin right away.

How to complete Victim of Circumstance in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To complete Victim of Circumstance in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, use the Vibrodetector gadget to track down a Gigaworm lurking beneath the surface. To do this,walk around Cosmo Canyon and follow its trail, indicated by the blue pulses of the Vibrodetector.

The handy Vibrodetector tool is another one-off gameplay mechanic Square uses to vary things in FF7. So, if you’re struggling to become acquainted with it, here’s a complete step-by-step guide to the quest and what you need to do:

After accepting and beginning Victim of Circumstance, immediately do a 180 from the truck and walk forward until you see a pulse emit from the Vibrodetector. If it’s red, you’re going in the wrong direction; if it’s blue, plot a course straight ahead. The pulse usually occurs every few seconds, so don’t sprint, don’t do anything that involves climbing, and don’t ride a Chocobo while doing this. Eventually, the blue circle pulses become more frequent the closer you get to the target. You get your first sight of the creature once you get close enough, and then it’s a case of rinse and repeat to find it a second time. As before, keep following the blue pulses. The enemy re-emerges a second time, and you have to fight a group of enemies. A third and final hunt ensues, so keep using our tips, head in the correct direction following the blue circles, and the Gigaworm will finally reveal itself.

How to defeat the Gigaworm in FF7 Rebirth

There are two main tips you need to know to defeat the Gigaworm quickly and easily:

Use Blizzard and its more advanced forms

and its more advanced forms Switch party members when it’s getting ready to do its swallow attack.

My first piece of advice is straightforward: The Gigaworm’s main weakness is Ice. So summon Shiva if you get the opportunity, and pepper the creature with all the Blizzard, Blizzara, and Blizzaga spells your MP bar can muster—use Ethers if needed.

On the other hand, from a more defensive standpoint, the Gigaworm’s most annoying attack sees it burrow into the ground before pouncing and swallowing a party member whole. To avoid this, study its body mannerisms, and when it’s about to pounce, quickly switch to another party member, and they should automatically dodge the attack.

Use these two main tips and you should have no issue bringing the Gigaworm down. Once it’s done, the Victim of Circumstance quest will be complete—and you earn Magnify Materia in the process.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is great at obfuscating quests that seem so easy from the outside. If you are in need of more guidance, we have walkthroughs for Spice of Life, Teach Me, Great Warrior, and Absence of a Sign.

