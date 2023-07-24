FF16 Ember Pass or Fail: Does Ember deserve passing marks?

In Final Fantasy 16’s (FF16) side quest, Trial and Error, you’ll be helping to administer the test for the Cursebreaker, Ember, who believes he will be The Hideaway’s next best scout. It’s up to you to decide whether he passes or fails.

FF16 Ember Pass or Fail, explained

The Trial and Error side quest can be picked up from Nazaire, Cursebreaker, in The Hideaway around the same time you obtain the main quest, Back to the Origin—at the end of the campaign.

He asks you to watch Ember and determine whether he shall pass or fail his mission. For his assignment, Ember must complete his objective while avoiding being hit by the enemy—which can sometimes be challenging.

You’ll fast travel to Northreach and then onward to an outpost called Eastwatch to watch a cutscene and, unfortunately, step in and save Ember from what may have been his demise—and you’ll get some good loot, like the crafting material, Dragon Talon, by slaying the monster.

But you must decide whether Ember passes or fails because he couldn’t defend himself against the monster.

Does Ember deserve passing marks?

If you’ve been stressing over whether Ember should pass or fail, you don’t have to worry because, like all choices in FF16, it doesn’t matter which one you pick; they all lead to the same ending. It’s just the dialogue along the way is different.

By allowing Ember to pass, you’ll hear from Nazaire that he is a liability, but Otto will step in and convince Nazaire the young scout deserves a second chance. Then, Ember will face another trial. I chose to pass Ember because he technically did achieve his objective, and it can be understandable that you’ll encounter unexpectedly difficult enemies on your missions, especially in the wide world of Final Fantasy.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what you choose. I wish it did, though, because it would mean your decisions matter, and I’d undoubtedly be more invested in the Final Fantasy story if there were consequences for my actions.

Once you return to The Hideaway and speak to Nazaire again, you’ll finish the Trial and Error side quest.

As a thank you for your hard work, you’ll receive some pretty great rewards, including 7,200 XP, 800 Gil, 40 Renown, and the Breath of Lightning accessory, which reduces the cooldown timer of Ramuh’s Pile Drive ability.

