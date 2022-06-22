How to turn crossplay on and off in Fall Guys

Fall Guys is now free-to-play and that means more players than ever are getting in on the action. This number is even bigger thanks to the game’s launch across a range of console devices.

This means you can play alongside your friends no matter where they game and while this can be a great thing, it can also get quite annoying for some players. Playing Fall Guys can be easier on certain devices given their form factors, and you may be getting frustrated at losing.

Fortunately, if you feel this is the case you can easily switch things up and limit your lobbies to just those players who are using the same device as you are. Here’s everything you need to know to get this done.

How to turn on and off crossplay in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic

If you’re looking to only play against other players on the same device as you then you can achieve this very easily using the toggle feature.

Head to the settings menu and under the gameplay tab, you’ll see “Cross-Platform Matchmaking” as the first option. Slide this to off and you will no longer need to worry about facing anyone who isn’t using the same gaming device as yourself.

It is worth noting, that by default cross-platform play is enabled so if you haven’t already then you’ll need to change this.

Of course, should you change your mind and want to re-enable this feature the method is exactly the same and can be completed in moments.