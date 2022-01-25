Fall Guys fans can now enjoy the colorful and unique gameplay from Mediatonic’s smash hit in Monopoly with Fall Guys Monopoly.

Monopoly is one of the most iconic board games of all time that almost everyone has played at least once in their lives. The game is slightly controversial since some enjoy the long and tedious game while others prefer shorter experiences.

We've teamed up with @Hasbro to bring you FALL GUYS MONOPOLY



with REAL OBSTACLES



that you can LITERALLY USE



you can ACTUALLY YEET other players



link (US available now, rest of the world soon™️ : https://t.co/01s7CzMRb7 pic.twitter.com/gVziFzhETN — Fall Guys (Not Santa) 👑 (@FallGuysGame) January 24, 2022

Monopoly also has dozens of crossovers with other brands and games, adding a fresh experience to the classic gameplay. Fortnite has its own Monopoly board, while the popular show Game of Thrones also has a crossover board. One of the latest crossovers is with Fall Guys, the exciting game where players must survive different obstacles and levels to be the last player standing.

Fall Guys Monopoly introduces new mechanics like obstacles to avoid, collecting Crowns, and a new colorful board. Other players can “actually yeet” other players off the board if they land on an obstacle, according to the Fall Guys Twitter account, adding a fun and exciting gameplay element. Just make sure you aren’t the unlucky player getting launched off the play area.

Players can also buy rounds as they traverse the board, featuring iconic levels from the game like Gatecrash and Hex-A-Gone. When all of the Crowns on the board are claimed, the player with the most Kudos wins and is crowned the Blunderdome Champion.

Fall Guys Monopoly is now available for purchase in the U.S. and is an excellent gift to bridge the gap between the two games.