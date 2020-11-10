The Fall Guys mid-season update went live earlier today, introducing a new level, new variations, a new naming system, and several bug fixes to improve the gaming experience. Fans can also expect Lil Yeety to make its debut.

A new level called Big Fans is now available for players to enjoy as well. The level consists of large fans that players must navigate while avoiding falling off the map. The update also introduces variations of existing levels that add a fun twist. Show Selector now allows players to queue multiple shows at a time, which should lower wait times.

PC players can enjoy a new name system that will give them a unique identity in matches. Players on all platforms can also use the new Server Region Selector, which allows them to select their preferred region for the best possible connection. The season one Crown Costumes are now part of the regular store rotation, giving fans another chance to acquire the iconic costumes.

In addition, there’s a lower chance of Medieval Rounds, Perfect Match, and Tail Tag appearing in games since these were are some of the least popular levels in Fall Guys. A new language selection option in-game allows players to switch to their preferred language for a better experience, too.

Several bugs were also addressed in the mid-season update, such as falling through tiles on Hex-A-Gone, grabbing the crown on Fall Mountain and hanging instead of winning, and a bug that caused players to fall on flat surfaces. An issue that caused the Infallible achievement not to unlock has also been fixed, while losing jump inputs on Jump Showdown will no longer be an issue.

The Fall Guys mid-season update is now live across all platforms.