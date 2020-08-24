Fall Guys has released its second patch notes named HOTFIX 2. The notes contain several small changes and fixes to the game.

Players won’t be able to grab some of the moving objects in Slime Climb and the developers changed the geometry of the Jump Showdown mode to prevent an exploit.

Jump Showdown was the first post-launch level added to Fall Guys but was removed on Aug. 19 because players discovered they could just hang from the platform and win without actually playing the level.

The developers also included controller options for PS4 players and improved the UI performance on non-Pro PS4 models, as well as making visual fixes to outfits and other minor changes.

The team added a little joke to the community, too, saying it “removed move speed nerf from the Yellow Team.”

Fall Guys announced on its Discord server yesterday that this patch would be released later this week, but it only took a day. The devs said the patch would also include a fix so party members will be sorted out first in the spectator mode, but that’s been pushed to the next update.

Here are the full patch notes for HOTFIX 2: