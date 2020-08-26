Fall Guys disables Steam family sharing as stopgap measure to cheating

There will be "long-term" solutions in the making.

Some Fall Guys‘ cheaters are being circumvented by a small stumbling block: a disabled Steam’s Family Sharing setting.

The developers behind the party game explained that perennial cheaters were using the platform’s Family Sharing feature to get around account bans.

We discovered cheaters were using Family-Sharing to get around our banning system on Steam by creating new accounts and sharing with themselves, so we've unfortunately had to disable that for now.



It should massively help with the cheating issues though! — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 25, 2020

Cheaters and hackers have been a noticeable problem in the game on PC, allowing dishonest users to move faster, jump higher, or even permanently fly in the air.

The Fall Guys‘ Twitter account further clarified that the disabling was just an easy and fast solution that “didn’t require a new build or update,” adding that the developers will continue to look into

Thanks, that's a longer-term thing we can look into.



Disabling family-sharing was just one switch on steam and didn't require a new build or update.



The potential fix you're describing requires code work, QA, and new builds. I will suggest it to the devs to look into though! — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 26, 2020

Mediatonic emphasized that preventing cheating is a “top priority”, with detected users banned as soon as the current show is finished. The developer promised to that “more immediate action” will be forthcoming, and that players do not need to manually report the accounts.