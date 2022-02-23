You'll now be able to party up with friends on both PlayStation and PC.

Two years after its launch, Mediatonic has finally enabled Fall Guys crossplay, meaning you can party up and play with your bean friends no matter what device they play on. Announced via a Feb. 22 blog post detailing the party-game title’s mid-season six update, you can now play on PlayStation with those on Steam and vice versa.

Mediatonic also promised fans the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox in the future. According to the devs, the team is finalizing developments for these releases. Today’s cross-platform addition is step one, they explained, before getting even more cross-platform play in the future.

Our mid-season update is now LIVE!



You can now party-up with your Fall Guys buddies regardless of whether they’re on PC or PlayStation 👀



We've also squished a bunch of bugs, and have a brand-new game mode coming soon called Sweet Thieves



LET'S GOOOO! pic.twitter.com/GdJHqrOQ16 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) February 22, 2022

Another upcoming update includes a new game mode called Sweet Thieves. In this new mode, players will be split into two groups, Thieves and Guardians. Thieves will need to steal candy to win while Guardians need to locate and detain the Thieves.

For the first time in the game, this mode will introduce the ability to walk with your Fall Guy rather than needing to run as usual. There will be more news on this Fall Guys mode coming soon.

The remainder of today’s Mediatonic blog post details fixes that have been rolled out to the game. You can check out the full list of these here.