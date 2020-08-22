Chinese mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is in development

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to mobile devices in China, but there has been no announcement of the game being ported to mobile in Western markets.

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad reported that Chinese games and entertainment company Billbili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys in China. The announcement included an old trailer and screenshots that show images of levels from the beta version of the game.

The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

Ahmad pointed out that this is likely the first official announcement of a mobile version being developed for the Chinese market. He also explained that it is interesting to see a Chinese mobile version announcement while there has not been an announcement for a mobile version in the West.

Fall Guys has exploded in popularity with its fun and casual gameplay experience. The game is only available on PS4 and PC at the moment, and players on other consoles and devices have been clamoring for a port to their platforms.

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic recently confirmed it is open to bringing the game to other platforms if there is enough demand. It is clear there is a Fall Guys audience in almost every sector of gaming, which will likely lead to the game venturing to other platforms in the future.

No official announcement has been made of a mobile version being developed for Western audiences, so mobile players in the West will have to continue to wait.