Uzi no jugará con RNG en el Summer Split de la LPL

Take a look at the RNG 2020 summer LoL division



Coaches/Management – Mata, Sereno, Tabe, Shawn and Shadow



Top – 705, New

Jungle – XLB, S1xu

Mid – Xiaohu, Cryin

ADC – Betty

Support – Ming



We will try to bounce back from our spring split and work hard in the summer!#RNGWIN pic.twitter.com/nrZdIU6Pmg