El Agente 19 es revelado durante la final del VALORANT Champions

🔻Agent 19 Teaser🔻



Another teaser for our next Agent came at us during today's #VALORANTChampions broadcast!



Quick notes:

– VP-19 hails from Manila, Philippines

– She is a Radiant, her powers deal with electricity

– She plays a role in the Alpha-Omega Bridge



| #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/SajJ9eftpN