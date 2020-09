Worlds 2020: Los equipos que podrían sorprender

🔎SCOUTING REPORT: SN



If one were to describe previous renditions of SN in one word, it would be "almost". They've made playoffs 4 years in a row, but this is the first year where they didn't get knocked out in the 1st round, in large part due to the efforts of SofM & Huanfeng. pic.twitter.com/J9XVcgVaU9