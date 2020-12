RNG despide a Betty, 705 y New

Take a look at our 2021 League of Legends Program!



Lots of familiar faces, but we are welcoming Wei and Xiaobai from @eStar_Gaming and Lele from our LDL team



Xiaohu has also role-swapped to Top lane after being our Mid for many years



We will try our best next year💪 #RNGWIN pic.twitter.com/6ZHpOiaZO8