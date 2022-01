Riot revela nuevas skins Porcelana para Amumu, Kindred, Lissandra, Lux y Ezreal

#PBE Preview Porcelain Edition! 🫖



Porcelain Protector Ezreal & Porcelain Amumu, Kindred, Lissandra & Lux! ☕️



Also check out our collab with artist Jay Chou in Porcelain Protector Ezreal’s dance where you can hear snippets of his song “Blue and White Porcelain.” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/dCgMuUVsTO