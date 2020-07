Giant Slayer desvela torneo de TFT patrocinado por Mortdog y Scarra

Announcement time!



Get ready for @Mortdog's Top 4 Madness tourney!



🐧 Formatted by Mort

🐧 All regions welcome, top 128 players selected

🐧 $7K prize pool (Thanks to Mort and @scarra for funding!)



Sign up at the link below before June 15 at 5pm EDT!



⚔️ https://t.co/byF5j2AYJx pic.twitter.com/pU70MY20zT