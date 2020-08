DRX irá por primera vez a Worlds tras su victoria contra Gen.G

[2020 LCK Summer Playoffs R2 – DRX vs GEN]



DRX carries to the Worlds.



The first LCK team to confirm 2020 Worlds!

See you at the Finals.



LCK 최초 2020 롤드컵 진출 확정!

결승에서 뵙겠습니다.#DRX #GoDRX pic.twitter.com/2yO5sYXnjV