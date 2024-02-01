Where to find the Southern Caravan in Enshrouded

Southern Caravan is one of the lore books found in Enshrouded. It tells the tale of the land’s nobles and some of their history. If you want to learn more about what this shrouded world used to be like, here’s how to find the Southern Caravan in Enshrouded.

Recommended Videos

Where is Southern Caravan in Enshrouded

Funny enough, the story starts from the last page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Southern Caravan is a series of lore pages scattered around the world of Enshrouded. These lore pages are also connected with other pages in the Nobles and History lore tab. There are multiple ways to start following the Southern Caravan story, but the easiest one is at the Southern Caravan Camp by the Hunter’s Ancient Vault.

Another way to feed your inner completionist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to the camp, simply go through the shroud north of the first base and then follow the road to the east past the first Elixir Well. Eventually, you’ll arrive at the Southern Caravan Camp. There’s a lore page for you to collect in the biggest tent.

The lore page will take you further through the Southern Caravan storyline. Follow the Southern Caravan question marks on the map. The game will take you to the next locations, including Hillock and Vukah Arena. Apart from lore pages, you can also find some chests and loot at the locations. Keep your eyes peeled.

Southern Camp question mark at Vukah Arena stays on the map

Vukah Arena. Screenshot via Map Genie

If you’re completing the quest from the Farmer (or just simply exploring), you likely encountered a bug that involves the Southern Caravan question mark at the Vukah Arena not going away after clearing the location, killing the Vukah Brawler, and claiming the loot. This is a bug, and according to players on Reddit and Discord, there’s no way to deal with it right now.

For now, all you can do it sit tight and waits for the devs to resolve the issue.