What is Timeout Reduction in Enshrouded?

Enshrouded has the familiar list of attributes you’ve likely seen in many other games. While it’s easy to tell what Strength, Intellect, and Stamina are, Timeout Reduction is not a very common one. Here’s what Timeout Reduction is and how it works in Enshrouded.

What Timeout Reduction is in Enshrouded

The lower the number, the faster your Health starts recovering. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Enshrouded, Timeout Reduction refers to the idle time it takes for your Health, Mana, or Stamina to start recovering. The lower this number is, the less you have to wait.

Timeout Reduction isn’t as significant as having high attributes like Strength and Stamina, but it can help you out if you need to make a quick recovery. Let me break it down for you how it all works: Imagine you are fighting an enemy in Enshrouded and you have 700 Health.

You fight the enemy, and you get hit a few times for a total of 130 damage.

You kill the enemy, and you now have 570 Health, right?

Now, assuming you don’t want to use a Bandage or a Potion, you try to avoid combat for a few seconds until your Health starts recovering on its own

This is where the (Health) Timeout Reduction comes in

After you stop taking damage, your Health enters a timeout mode, during which it can’t recover. This timeout mode lasts for a few seconds, after which your Health starts recovering again. If you have a piece of equipment with Timeout Reduction, you can lower the amount of time it takes for your Health to start recovering.

Different types of Timeout Reduction in Enshrouded

Stamina Timeout Reduction is the most useful one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the example above, I already talked about Health Timeout Reduction. As we’ve already established, if you equip armor that has a Health Timeout Reduction, you don’t have to wait as long before your Health starts recovering on its own.

Mana Timeout Reduction works similarly, but since the reduction is much lower, it will be harder to notice the difference.

Finally, Stamina Timeout Reduction is probably the most useful attribute. Remember how sometimes you run around and have to stop and wait a few seconds so your character can catch their breath? Yeah, you still have to do that, but at least you’ll shave off a few seconds during that idle time. In fact, if you heavily invest in Stamina Timeout Reduction, you may even be able to make your Stamina start regenerating as soon as you stop running or using a weapon.

Is Timeout Reduction useful in Enshrouded?

It is, but only for Stamina and Mana. Don’t get me wrong, Health Timeout Reduction is good too, but given how slowly your Health regenerates on its own, it’s probably better to just use a Bandage or invest your skill points into something like Water Aura. Eating in Enshrouded is also better than waiting for your Health to recover on its own.

Stamina Timeout Reduction in particular is really useful because you will actually notice how fast they start recovering.

On the other hand, none of these reductions are really something you should go out of your way to obtain, but they are nice to have nonetheless.