Although Enshrouded has already launched on early access on PC via Steam, many console players are curious whether they will be getting Enshrouded any time soon—or at all—especially the eager gamers who own a PlayStation 5.

The answer may not be what PS5 fans were hoping, but there is hope.

Is Enshrouded on PlayStation 5?

It still has much to be developed. Image via Keen Games

No, Enshrouded isn’t on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4. It is available on PC via Steam in early access, but it still has a ways to go before it can officially launch. The devs, Keen Games, did state on Steam in a FAQ post that Enshrouded is expected to launch on consoles after the early access has ended and once the title is complete.

Will Enshrouded come to PlayStation 5?

Enshrouded will be released on PlayStation 5 after PC’s early access period has ended and once the development has been completed. But this is only a prospective time frame and is subject to change.

Does Enshrouded have a PlayStation 5 release date?

Maybe there will be new classes by the time it fully launches. Image via Keen Games

Unfortunately, Enshrouded doesn’t have a confirmed PlayStation or console release date. On the Enshrouded Steam page, the team has another Early Access FAQ where the developers mention Enshrouded should emerge from early access within one year.

So, if this is anything to go by, we can expect to see Enshrouded fully launched sometime early in 2025. That said, this is purely speculation until we get any kind of official date and the PlayStation 5 confirmation that should come with it.

Why is there Controller Support for Enshrouded’s PC Early Access?

The controller support is very good. Image via Keen Games

Even though Enshrouded is not available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or any other console, PC early access offers Controller Support for those who prefer a controller over a mouse and keyboard.

After quite a few hours in Enshrouded, I must admit I prefer playing it on my Steam Deck because the controller feels much easier and more fluid to use than the mouse and keyboard, at least so far in the early access. The Steam Deck still lists Enshrouded as having an unknown compatibility, and while there are hiccups on occasion, the fluidness of the controller support bodes well for all console players. And it’s a lot more fun.

Despite the graphics issues and slightly underwhelming survivability aspects, Enshrouded may shape up to be a fun, crafting, survival game when it does eventually launch.