Critter Parts are a useful resource that you need to find while playing Enshrouded. It doesn’t drop from any animal, and you will need to find it as you progress through your world to find more crafting projects.

You have to enter dangerous territory if you want to grab Critter Parts. I’ve been able to reliably find them by adventuring away from my base, but I always have to make sure I have the best gear and I’m well rested before doing so. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Critter Parts in Enshrouded.

Where to find Critter Parts in Enshrouded

Search through the Shroud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Critter Parts drop off bugs you defeat in the Shroud, the dangerous area you can explore in Enshrouded. These bugs only spawn in the Shroud, and you can find them all throughout the region, typically closer to the important landmarks.

These bugs normally stick to the skeletons that prowl the Shroud. Although not dangerous by themselves, if several of them swarm your character, it’s easy for them to overwhelm you. I struggle to take them down when they team up with the skeletons as their attacks become harder to predict. I find it better to defeat them with a long-range weapon, such as a bow, a staff, or a wand. Thankfully, these monsters are easier to beat than the Scavenger Matrons.

After you defeat the bugs, they’ll drop Critter Parts that fall off them as they die. Like many of the creatures in Enshrouded, they won’t always have this item as a drop, but there’s a good chance they can appear here. I have yet to find Critter Parts in other locations, which means if you ever want more, it’s time to adventure back into the Shroud to see if more are spawning. These creatures, like the skeletons, regularly respawn as time progresses in your world so you’ll always have more to find. Make sure to increase your inventory size before adventuring out.

A good way to make sure you always have a way to find these monsters is to build a decent base near the Shroud, or glide down from any Ancient Spires you find. These Ancient Spires are scattered throughout your Enshrouded world, and the more you find, the easier it is to dive into the Shroud. It is important to remember you cannot fast travel out of the Shroud, so you will need to run back up to the surface to leave after you’ve finished farming it.