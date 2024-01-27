Category:
Enshrouded

How to find Critter Parts in Enshrouded

Grab these Critter Parts for your crafting.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jan 26, 2024 08:17 pm
A player stands on a platform above the Shroud in Enshrouded.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Critter Parts are a useful resource that you need to find while playing Enshrouded. It doesn’t drop from any animal, and you will need to find it as you progress through your world to find more crafting projects.

Recommended Videos

You have to enter dangerous territory if you want to grab Critter Parts. I’ve been able to reliably find them by adventuring away from my base, but I always have to make sure I have the best gear and I’m well rested before doing so. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Critter Parts in Enshrouded.

Where to find Critter Parts in Enshrouded

A player walks through a misty bog with a club in Enshrouded.
Search through the Shroud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Critter Parts drop off bugs you defeat in the Shroud, the dangerous area you can explore in Enshrouded. These bugs only spawn in the Shroud, and you can find them all throughout the region, typically closer to the important landmarks.

These bugs normally stick to the skeletons that prowl the Shroud. Although not dangerous by themselves, if several of them swarm your character, it’s easy for them to overwhelm you. I struggle to take them down when they team up with the skeletons as their attacks become harder to predict. I find it better to defeat them with a long-range weapon, such as a bow, a staff, or a wand. Thankfully, these monsters are easier to beat than the Scavenger Matrons.

After you defeat the bugs, they’ll drop Critter Parts that fall off them as they die. Like many of the creatures in Enshrouded, they won’t always have this item as a drop, but there’s a good chance they can appear here. I have yet to find Critter Parts in other locations, which means if you ever want more, it’s time to adventure back into the Shroud to see if more are spawning. These creatures, like the skeletons, regularly respawn as time progresses in your world so you’ll always have more to find. Make sure to increase your inventory size before adventuring out.

A good way to make sure you always have a way to find these monsters is to build a decent base near the Shroud, or glide down from any Ancient Spires you find. These Ancient Spires are scattered throughout your Enshrouded world, and the more you find, the easier it is to dive into the Shroud. It is important to remember you cannot fast travel out of the Shroud, so you will need to run back up to the surface to leave after you’ve finished farming it.

related content
Read Article How to get Copper Bars in Enshrouded
How to get copper bars in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Copper Bars in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the chest in the Hunter Vault in Enshrouded
The locked door in the Hunter's Ancient Vault in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to unlock the chest in the Hunter Vault in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
The player preparing to cook.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to complete the Eternal Spell quest
How to complete the Eternal Spell quest in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to complete the Eternal Spell quest
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Sand in Enshrouded
Image of an archer overlooking a massive mountain landscape.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Sand in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Copper Bars in Enshrouded
How to get copper bars in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Copper Bars in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the chest in the Hunter Vault in Enshrouded
The locked door in the Hunter's Ancient Vault in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to unlock the chest in the Hunter Vault in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
The player preparing to cook.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to complete the Eternal Spell quest
How to complete the Eternal Spell quest in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to complete the Eternal Spell quest
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Sand in Enshrouded
Image of an archer overlooking a massive mountain landscape.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Sand in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 26, 2024

Author

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.