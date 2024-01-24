Can you play Enshrouded offline?

Enshrouded is a sandbox RPG you can play either solo or with up to 16 other players. Before picking up the game, you might want to know if you can play Enshrouded while offline.

Keen Games recommends potential players pick up additional party members before setting off into the world, though you can also experience this game entirely on your own. Given that game’s emphasis on co-op multiplayer, many players had doubts regarding an offline mode. If you’re trying to play Enshrouded offline, here’s what you need to know.

Does Enshrouded have an offline mode?

You can tackle this world with friends or alone. Image via Keen Games

Yes, you can play Enshrouded while offline. On a Enshrouded developer FAQ page, Keen Games developers write the game can be experienced as a co-op multiplayer experience, solo, or even completely offline.

Although you can play the game entirely solo, Keen Games still recommends players embrace the co-op aspect of this survival crafting co-op RPG. With more players, teams are able to specialize in different survival skills while constructing much grander bases and homesteads.

Enshrouded’s story and world is all about survival. To survive and thrive in Enshrouded, you need to use the resources around you to build a refuge and hold against the many different hostile creatures around you. Naturally this is much easier to do with more help, but you can certainly opt for the potentially more difficult prospect of playing alone.

Whether you want to run your own server in Enshrouded with friends or attempt a playthrough on your own, there are plenty of ways to experience Keen Games’ latest project. Enshrouded is currently out on PC for Steam with later plans to release for consoles later in the year.