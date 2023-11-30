The Dragon’s Dogma 2 countdown is finally in motion and as the days fade away ahead of release you’re probably left wondering what version of the game to get.

Like most modern releases, Dragon’s Dogma 2 comes in both a standard edition and a Deluxe Edition with the latter providing some neat bonuses for those willing to splash some extra cash. With the cost of living so high we understand some gamers are probably looking to save a little cash where they can, and to help you make your choice of whether or not the Deluxe Edition is worth it, here is a look at what you will get.

What is in the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition?

The deluxe edition comes with extra loot. Image via Capcom

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition includes plenty of in-game items to make your journey easier, and of course, some extra goodies to enjoy from the game’s universe.

These unique items are a part of the Boon for Adventurers pack, which is only available with the deluxe edition of the game. Here is a look at all of the items and what they do courtesy of the PlayStation store:

Explorer’s Camping Kit – Camping Gear

Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor

Wakestone – Restore the dead to life! (A)

1,500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

As you can see you get a fair bit of look for the extra investment into your purchase of Dragon’s Dogma 2, but is it really worth it?

Is the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition worth it?

Ultimately if you’re planning to invest a lot of time into Dragon’s Dogma 2 then getting this upgrade isn’t necessary, but if you’re a big fan of the franchise, or something looking to get a leg up upon starting then these extras will come in handy.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 devs have clearly stated the items in the set are available to buy separately, or included in other sets, so you don’t necessarily need this upgrade right away. Furthermore, the in-game bonuses will likely be available to earn organically through playing so that’s something again to keep in mind.

Regardless of what version you purchase, you will be starting off with extra loot if you pre-order. Even the base game comes with a Superior Weapons Quartet and Ring of Assurance as a pre-order bonus.

If you’re someone who is strapped for time then, yes, we’d suggest getting this upgrade as it will put you on better footing with extra items to help you progress the adventure quicker, and with only a $10 price difference, it’s not a bad investment overall.