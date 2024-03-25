How to get Dragonsplague on purpose in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragonsplague is a dangerous disease to acquire in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If your Pawn has it with them while traveling, terrible things can happen to others around you. For example, if Dragonsplague is left unchecked, NPCs wandering the world can suddenly fall over dead.

Recommended Videos

For those who are going out of their way to get Dragonsplague, you can use a few methods. It requires patience because Pawns do not have any status notification or easy signs to tell they have it in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It takes a bit of luck, especially if you’ve already encountered a Pawn with Dragonsplague.

How to get a Pawn with Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Another Pawn needs to catch Dragonsplague to pass it on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several distinct signs that a Pawn has Dragonsplague, which can help make it easier to track it down. Much of this does require extended gameplay time with a Pawn to ensure they have it, so expect to take them out into the world and explore your game when going through this process in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’re looking for a Pawn with Dragonsplague and you’ve already received the notification about how Dragonsplague works, unfortunately, this won’t happen again. It’s a clear sign a Pawn has Dragonsplague before you do anything else.

The quickest way to tell if a Pawn has Dragonsplague is by checking its eyes. A Pawn’s eye color is a physical sign of Dragonsplague, with the eye changing to look similar to a dragon, making it sharper and thinner. It’s easy to tell if your main Pawn’s eyes have changed, but it might be more difficult for your support Pawns.

Another way to tell if the Pawns you’re using have Dragonsplague is if they consistently scratch at their heads as if they have a headache. These are the early warning signs of Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and the Pawns also struggle with following your directions during battle, and while you’re exploring. If you see a Pawn with these signs, double-check its eyes to see if they look different or like a Dragon’s, but you should now have a Pawn with Dragonsplague in your party.

Unfortunately, this can take some time. A good way to approach this is to grab a pair of new support Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and wander around with them for a full in-game day to see if they show any of these signs. If they don’t, swap them out for a new pair of support Pawns and continue trying until these symptoms appear. After you’re finished with the Pawn who has Dragonsplague, curing it is relatively simple.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more