How to complete Home Is Where the Hearth Is in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Ulrika’s first questline is nearing its end. But, before we can say goodbye to our favorite mayor for the first time, we must save her people from wicked reign. Let’s complete Home Is Where the Hearth is in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

To begin this quest, you must first find Ulrika at the city of Harve after she flees Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This continues her questline until you visit Melve a few days after her work in the broken seaside city. A group of guards have overtaken her old home and are terrorizing her people, meaning it’s time to be a bit of a guard-punching hero. Let’s do this with minimum bloodshed.

How to sneak into Melve during Home is Where the Hearth Is

These guards are not paying much attention. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t want to pay the large fine to enter Melve during Home is Where the Hearth Is, we recommend going past the guards to the nearby broken wall and mantling it. Then, stay close to the right wall all the way to Ulrika’s house. You’ll be trespassing this whole time, so keep an eye on where guards are. However, we encountered no trouble by just hugging this wall.

Melve is in chaos, with guards holding down citizens and threatening them. Thankfully, as long as you stick to the right wall and follow it to the back end of Ulrika’s house, you’ll be largely left alone. And don’t worry about helping the citizens getting pinned-down. They’ll be safe by the quest’s endpoint.

When you enter Ulrika’s home, either through the front door or back ladder, you’ll talk with Lennart. He admits the town has been stripped of their weapons and asks you to find them.

Where to find swords

Hope you brought your sneakiest shoes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can bring swords to the people of Melve in two different ways:

Find them in the nearby building: There’s a building in Melve with a handful of swords in it. This building is near the stone wall, and is overlooked by a guard. If you completed quests for the city of Melve, such as the Brothers Brave and Timid quest, some townsfolk will be willing to help you out by distracting the guards. However, you’ll need to pay attention to guards as you walk through the town to ensure you don’t get into unnecessary fights. Bring your own: Alternatively, you can bring your own stockpile if you want to rush through the quest. Four Iron Swords can be purchased at Vermund for around 5,000 gold. A bit of an investment, so we recommend just going for the weapons yourself. But, 5,000 gold to avoid one of this game’s many stealth missions was a small price for us. Just make sure you’re giving one-handed Swords and not Greatswords or other Warrior weapons.

If you want to sneak through Melve, you may want to have an Inn save point nearby. This will help you avoid altercations with the guards before the quest is ready for you, which can be a headache. Once you’ve gotten the four weapons, deliver them to Lennart and get ready for war. You’ll fight a huge pile of guards in an all-out brawl with the townsfolk. Your goal is to take out one guard since that sounds the retreat for the whole group.

Lennart lets you know of the town’s plan to move back down to Harve. And you’ll be joining them soon enough, since that’s where the last step of the quest is.

Where to find Ulrika during Home Is Where the Hearth Is

She’s waiting for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final step of the quest is to head to Harve, give it a few days, and then hang out with Ulrika. Ulrika herself is on the docks when she’s ready to talk, where she’ll ask you to visit her again at night. Do so for a quick scene with her under the stars, a goodnight kiss, and quite a lot of money.

Ulrika’s not hard to find, though she might not show up immediately on travel to Harve. If you get there and don’t see characters like Lennart hanging out, take a nap at Inn or take a seat and doze to pass the time until they make it. She’ll be on the town’s main dock when she’s ready.

Your reward for completing this quest is a tidy 12,000 gold and a Ring of Reassurance, a supportive ring that grants some defense to pawns when you pick them up. It’s definitely not the most powerful tool for your arsenal, but it’s worth having nonetheless. The 12,000 gold guarantees that, even if you did purchase four Iron Swords, you’ll be making a huge profit when the dust settles.

