How long is Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Capcom’s latest big budget title that is taking the gaming world by storm, and the action role-playing sequel is living up its predecessor and then some. With a larger world to explore and more content to experience, you might be playing this one for a while.

Released on March 22, Dragon’s Dogma 2 garnered more than 200,000 players on Steam within 24 hours—meaning thousands of people spent way too long in the game’s character creator, crafting their Arisen. But once you actually step into the open world and begin your journey, you will be walking with your Pawns for a long time.

How long does it take to beat Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The journey will be long no matter which path you take. Image via Capcom

Depending on your approach to tackling the game, it could take you anywhere from 30 to over 100 hours to complete Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Capcom’s approach to role-playing games varies depending on the franchise, and DD2 focuses more on blending those RPG mechanics with the movement and variety of an action game’s combat. Because of that, you won’t get too bogged down in some classic RPG features and will instead be spending more time exploring, fighting, and interacting with the world.

While playing the game for coverage, it took us just over 30 hours to finish DD2 while mostly focusing on the main story and a few key side quests. Based on my experience with Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, this is likely going to be the average time for casual, story-centric playthroughs—if players don’t get distracted by other offerings in the open world.

If you do want to spend longer running around the world and interacting with NPCs, you can easily add another 20 hours to your playtime. Whether you spend 50 hours or more than 100 in the game is up to just how much of a completionist or explorer you are, because Capcom has crafted a very interesting open world that feels lived in and makes the time you spend within it feel weighty, yet satisfying.

