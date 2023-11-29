Dragon’s Dogma 2’s minimum PC requirements seem way too high for just 30 FPS

It is what it is.

It’s not surprising to see a modern video game ask for sky-high PC specs, but Capcom’s highly anticipated RPG, Dragon’s Dogma 2, seems to be asking a bit too much for a minimal 30 FPS experience at 1080p on PC.

For starters, you’ll need a machine that has 16GB RAM and a GPU with 8GB VRAM at minimum to run the game. That’s a lot, considering Capcom is promising just 30 frames with it. You might argue that 16GB RAM is a standard ask in most modern games, especially open-world titles, but to have it as a minimum requirement and still expect less than 60 frames might sound like a deal-breaker to many gamers.

Beautiful visuals call for a PC upgrade. Image via Capcom

To make things clear, here is the full list of minimum requirements for Dragon’s Dogma 2, according to its Steam page:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

VRAM: 8GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

As additional notes, Capcom mentions that a PC with the said requirements will be able to deliver an estimated performance of 30 FPS at 1080p. To top it off, it adds that frame drops might occur in graphically intensive scenes.

For GPUs, NVIDIA’s GTX 1070 or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 seems to be a reasonable ask for the visually advanced game Dragon’s Dogma 2 promises to be, but not everyone invests in a GPU with 8GB VRAM. A minimum requirement build should be able to deliver at least 60 FPS at 1080p, which is the standard for games on PCs these days.

Other than the fact that we can’t expect 60 frames, however, the requirements seem pretty decent for a graphics-focused open-world game in 2023. You can catch a 13-minute look at how the game is going to look and feel when it comes out.

It appears that Capcom might be using Dragon’s Dogma 2’s performance metrics on next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) as a reference for its expectations on PC, mostly because it’ll run on the RE (Reach for the Moon Engine) engine, known to be heavily optimized for consoles.

If we were to consider how well Resident Evil 4 Remake ran on both PC and consoles, Dragon’s Dogma 2 should also be able to deliver similarly excellent performances across all platforms. That said, if your gaming PC or laptop isn’t beefy enough and you plan to play the highly awaited sequel, it’s time you get an upgrade for the video games you like ain’t going to get any lighter.