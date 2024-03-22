Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Provisioner’s Plight: How to find Salubrious Draught in DD2

There’s a good chance that the first side quest you come across in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is The Provisioner’s Plight. If you’re struggling to find the Salubrious Draught like I did, you’ve come to the right place, Arisen.

Fetch quests are a staple of RPGs, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 introduces you to its first one very quickly. The Provisioner’s Plight side quest has you carrying out a manual task for someone, which creates a headache for you—namely because the Salubrious Draught is hard to find.

I can hold my hand up and say I searched the clearly-marked objective areas for over 20 minutes for this resource, to no avail. This might frustrate you, but I’m here to tell you there’s a good reason you can’t find Salubrious Draught where DD2 is telling you to look.

How to get Salubrious Draught in Dragon’s Dogma 2

My savior. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kassandra’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can obtain Salubrious Draught in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by crafting it yourself, buying it from a merchant, or finding it in a treasure chest.

Once you’re instructed to find Harspuds and the Salubrious Draught in The Provisioner’s Plight, you are given two areas to investigate. But you can’t actually find Salubrious Draught in either of them, only the other resource you need for the mission—Harspuds.

Buy from a merchant

After getting nowhere searching the two marked locations, I decided to backtrack to the Borderwatch Outpost knowing full well there were a couple of merchants there. If you speak to Kassandra, with her location indicated by my player marker on the screenshot above, she will sell you Salubrious Draught.

Craft it

I’m a wizard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another alternative is to combine two ingredients together to whip up a batch of Salubrious Draught. The two objective areas may not have Salubrious Draught, but they do have the resources I used to craft some.

Using my example above, you can quickly make the quest item using a mixture of an Apple and Greenwarish—all of which you can find in the quest’s main two search areas. There are likely many other ways you can concoct it as well.

Treasure Chests

If you can’t do either of the two options above for whatever reason, then Dragon’s Dogma 2 is littered with random treasure chests strewn about the world. You can find money in them, armor, special items, and Salubrious Draught. It could be a while until you stumble across the resource in a chest, though, so this method is a last act of desperation.

Where to find The Provisioner’s Plight quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Provisioner’s Plight quest is given to you by Geoffrey at the Borderwatch Outpost—the first major location you reach soon after the cutscene with the Griffin.

He’s one of the main soldiers in the middle of the outpost, and if you get close enough to him, you’ll trigger a conversation. You then head out to find the soldier gathering different materials, before being assigned the mission to find Harspuds and Salubrious Draught.

This quest is one of many with question marks littered all over the place. If you found this guide helpful, there are plenty of other things you need to know early on, like how to knock down ladders, can you manually save, and how to make Pawns shut up in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

